Brokerages Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Target Price at $129.85

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.71. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,013. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

