Brokerages Set Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) PT at $5.33

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSMT shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lowered their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.36. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

