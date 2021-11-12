Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price at $5.91

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SWN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,420. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

