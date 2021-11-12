Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price at $5.91

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.91.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
SWN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,420. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.12.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
