Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Price Target at $37.50

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on YELP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

YELP traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,342. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. Yelp has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Yelp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Yelp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Yelp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,160 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

