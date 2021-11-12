Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vulcan Materials’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Vulcan Materials in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.68.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $199.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $210.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 72.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.