Brokers Offer Predictions for K-Bro Linen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.40.

Shares of KBL opened at C$37.57 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$32.25 and a 52-week high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.32. The firm has a market cap of C$401.13 million and a PE ratio of 42.94.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.