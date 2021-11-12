Brokers Set Expectations for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($12.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($11.88). William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.32) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.97. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $31,345,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

