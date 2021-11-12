Brokers Set Expectations for BioNTech SE’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BioNTech in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS.

BNTX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.29.

BioNTech stock opened at $235.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.70 and its 200-day moving average is $268.02. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

