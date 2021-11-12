Brokers Set Expectations for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE:KRP opened at $13.97 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $845.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.50%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.