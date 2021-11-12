Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.17.

NYSE:BKD opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after buying an additional 1,569,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,426,000 after buying an additional 877,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after acquiring an additional 276,552 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,157,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

