Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.
Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 157,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.
