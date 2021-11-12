Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 157,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.18.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.