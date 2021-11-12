Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Given New $63.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BBU. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.80.

BBU opened at $50.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.51. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 112,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

