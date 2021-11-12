Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 202.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,367 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.04.

BEP opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

