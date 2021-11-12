BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Raymond James

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRP. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

BRP traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $40.01. 118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -84.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

