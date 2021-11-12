BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Raymond James

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRP. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.
BRP traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $40.01. 118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -84.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $45.36.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
