BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRP. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE:BRP opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.45 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 402,878 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 114.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 230,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

