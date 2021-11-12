BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at CIBC

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERE.UN. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.42.

ERE.UN opened at C$4.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$404.96 million and a PE ratio of 4.43. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$4.09 and a 1 year high of C$4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

