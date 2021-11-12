BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$4.40 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:BTBIF opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties in eastern Canada. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

