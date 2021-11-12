BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xencor will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 798.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xencor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 69,511 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

