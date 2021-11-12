Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,945 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.64% of Builders FirstSource worth $144,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 175.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

