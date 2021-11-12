Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,128,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 151,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 93,040 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,826,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

