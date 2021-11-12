Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.13.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Bumble has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bumble will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $5,224,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bumble by 311.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,121 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,760,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Bumble by 192.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bumble by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,655 shares during the last quarter.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.