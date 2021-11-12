Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis Sells 327 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julia M. Laulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48.

Shares of CABO stock traded down $7.20 on Friday, reaching $1,807.00. 23,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,717. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.55. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,841.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,866.67.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 49.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cable One by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cable One by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cable One by 4.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

