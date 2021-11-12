CAE (NYSE:CAE) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at CIBC

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,194. CAE has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 96.36, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 786,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,958,000 after purchasing an additional 269,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

