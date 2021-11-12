CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$44.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.56.

CAE stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$37.27. 908,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,167. CAE has a 52 week low of C$27.72 and a 52 week high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$752.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.62 million. Research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

