California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $81.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average is $114.16. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $196.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.85.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764 over the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

