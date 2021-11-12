California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Switch were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Switch by 43,360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after buying an additional 4,259,275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Switch by 169,985.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after buying an additional 3,195,735 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,458,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $324,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $3,094,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,471,526 shares of company stock valued at $37,391,213 over the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SWCH. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

NYSE SWCH opened at $23.72 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

