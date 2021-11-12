California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,064 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Integer worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Integer by 1,798.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the first quarter worth $228,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $88.48 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.