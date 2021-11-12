Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of CPE opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.06. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

