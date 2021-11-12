Canaccord Genuity Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $342.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $325.00 to $342.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.
COIN stock opened at $336.39 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,491 shares of company stock worth $174,307,706.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $259,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Featured Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.