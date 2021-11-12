Canaccord Genuity Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $342.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $325.00 to $342.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

COIN stock opened at $336.39 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,491 shares of company stock worth $174,307,706.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $259,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.