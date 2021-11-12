Canaccord Genuity Lowers Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target to C$18.50

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Clarus Securities cut their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.04.

GBNH traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.96. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,821. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at about $631,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at about $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

