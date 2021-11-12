Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $893.48 million-$933.19 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.36 million.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 123.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canada Goose stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

