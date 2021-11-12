Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their market perform rating on shares of Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$60.33.

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$61.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$63.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.97.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

