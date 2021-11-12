Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $36,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 27,845 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.97.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $196.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.14 and its 200-day moving average is $119.19. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total value of $4,086,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 861,790 shares of company stock worth $121,887,243. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.