Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $44,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 368.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CG opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,266,565 shares of company stock worth $134,172,421. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

