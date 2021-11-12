Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 232,079 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 99.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 232,079 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 12.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after buying an additional 316,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

