Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.28.

Shares of CAR.UN traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$59.29. The company had a trading volume of 36,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.12. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$48.45 and a 1-year high of C$62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

