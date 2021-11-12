Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $916,455,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,242,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $129.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

