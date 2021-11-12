Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$494,665.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$494,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,562,937.47.

Scott Gerald Stauth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Scott Gerald Stauth sold 38,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.11, for a total value of C$1,828,180.00.

CNQ stock traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$52.00. 2,491,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,132,849. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$25.81 and a 52-week high of C$55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$48.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.02.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

