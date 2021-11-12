Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.92.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$16.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.96. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$14.08 and a 52-week high of C$71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.09.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.