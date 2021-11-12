Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has C$12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$22.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.92.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

WEED opened at C$16.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$14.08 and a 1 year high of C$71.60. The firm has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.