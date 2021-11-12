Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.300-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Capri also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.650 EPS.

CPRI traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $63.34. The company had a trading volume of 688,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capri has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,861 shares of company stock worth $39,003,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

