Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.17

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and traded as low as $4.13. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 35,933 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSFFF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.29.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.