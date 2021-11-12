Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Given a C$5.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CJ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

TSE CJ opened at C$5.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$785.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2.02. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In related news, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total value of C$211,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,154 shares in the company, valued at C$922,573.27.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

