Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cardinal Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. 56,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,950. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 94.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

