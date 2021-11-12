Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cardiovascular Systems’ first-quarter fiscal 2022 loss was wider than the consensus mark. The company’s revenues too lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Peripheral revenues registered a significant decline as the resurgence of COVID-19 and the related staffing shortages disrupted referral patterns and had the largest impact on more elective procedures. Cardiovascular Systems noted that the severity and duration of the COVID-19 impact were greater than expected in Q1. The company has slashed its fiscal 2022 revenue guidance. In the past year, Cardiovascular Systems underperformed its industry. Yet, Coronary franchise registered strong performance globally on continued strength in Japan and the growing adoption of coronary OAS in Europe. The company certified 80 coronary interventionalists outside the United States.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 176.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,023 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $2,305,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $790,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

