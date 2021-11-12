CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Raised to $63.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $59.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,441,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,689,376.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 16,497 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $579,704.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,778 shares of company stock worth $20,495,975 in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 3,150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 146,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

