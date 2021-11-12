Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caribou Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc. is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). On average, analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Kanner purchased 114,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 125,825 shares of company stock worth $250,027.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,204,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

