Carlos Fernandez Sells 1,000 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $170,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JBT stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.49. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $95.52 and a 1-year high of $172.55.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

