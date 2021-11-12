Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post $431.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.60 million to $462.01 million. Carpenter Technology posted sales of $348.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of CRS stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 303,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,361. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after purchasing an additional 746,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,845,000 after purchasing an additional 508,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,420,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

