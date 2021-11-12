Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.38.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CARE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

